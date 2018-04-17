Eagles’ Prince A 49er Now

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

Asher Prince has been all over the sports spectrum.

He tried football, basketball and wrestling for the Western Harnett Eagles. But in 2013, he found his spot in sports, as a field athlete, throwing shot-put and discus.

Prince signed a letter of intent with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers on Friday after working exceptionally hard over the past two years. According to his head coach Dakota Hicks, Prince will likely compete in the hammer and weight throws at the next level.

Ms. Hicks called Prince a natural talent, who, through hard work, has reached the pinnacle of high school track and field performance. Prince put in extra and ample work this summer, at Campbell University, with assistant track and field coach Jeff Klaves.

From that effort, Prince qualified for the May 11 regional track meet before ever competing in a conference meet, at the team’s first invitational of the season, at Union Pines on March 9. “He didn’t really have to throw for the rest of the year,” Ms. Hicks said.

But complacency is not in Prince’s vocabulary. In fact, just this weekend, in a field of 36 schools, he threw first place distances in both shot put and discus at the 19th annual Bill Carver Classic Invitational in Fayetteville.

His 170-foot discus throw is best in the state of North Carolina. Prince is also ranked first in the Mideast region in the shot put, with a 55.8-foot throw from earlier this year.

His father, Anthony Prince Sr., beamed with great pride on Friday, saying, “He’s the first of our (three) children to go to a four-year school.”

His mother, Roslind, smiled as she recalled her son’s forays into several team sports over the years.

“He played football and basketball and wrestling,” Mrs. Prince said. “He likes track because it’s an individual sport. He competes against himself.”

Western Harnett assistant track and field coach Derrick Williams has worked closely with Prince as he leads field events for the school. “He’s come a long way,” Williams said. “He started out wanting to run. But he found out that wasn’t for him.”

The two-year track coach said Prince is only 2 feet from breaking the Western Harnett record set by Western Carolina commit Mattias Brown in 2014. “This is the fourth consecutive thrower that has attended a Division I school,” he added. “(Athletes) know if they come here and throw — and work hard — they can compete in college.”

Williams credited some of Prince’s strength to his work in the weight room with the Eagles’ football team and said he is a good leader and mentor for other Western Harnett athletes. “We have two new throwers this year,” Williams said, “He has taken them under his wings. He has been helping them.”

Prince himself knows that it takes time and effort to learn the techniques necessary to reach the pinnacle he is on.

“I started track my freshman year and the first time I threw a disc, I threw it about 60 feet,” he said.

Prince worked with Western Harnett football and track coach Larry Brock, saying Brock taught him a lot. “I just kept practicing and lifting. Practice, practice, practice and lifting.”

“Ever since then, it’s just something I kept doing. I started getting better and better at it,” he said. “The sky’s the limit. (If you) just keep working hard, dreams do come true.”

He hopes to one day be a professional athlete, calling that dream “tangible.”

“I’m about to go to a D1 university in Charlotte with a great coach, in coach (Kyle) Helf. I’ve got a good chance of making it to the next level,” he said.

For now, the senior will continue to go to history class, work his part-time job at JC Penney, help develop his fellow student athletes and spend time playing video games with friends. Prince intends to study business management at UNC-Charlotte.

“It means a lot,” he said of his collegiate future. “Not only going to a four-year (college) but being able to be a D1 athlete. Not a lot of people can say they did that. I’m happy.”

