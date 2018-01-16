Mr. Earl Bryant Barefoot, 93, of Erwin died Friday morning, Jan. 12, 2018, at Harnett Woods Nursing & Rehab. Mr. Barefoot was born March 14, 1924, in Durham County, son of the late Lassie B. and Stella Lucas Barefoot. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Esther Barefoot; his second wife, Frances Barefoot; and a sister, Vergie Riggs.

Mr. Barefoot formerly owned and operated Barefoot’s Exxon in Erwin and was a member of the American Legion Post 109 in Benson. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II where he received three Bronze Stars and was one of the first soldiers to cross the Rhine River in the DDay Invasion.

A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerome Pope officiating. Burial followed at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

He is survived by two daughters, Brenda B. Rodden and husband Jim of Waynesville, Dina B. Jackson and fiancé Clyde Stephenson of Lillington; son, Samuel H. McLean; three grandchildren, Nikki J. Midgett and husband Linville, T.J. Jackson and wife Hyojoo, Brandon Alexander Jackson and fiancé Mai-Lynne; a great-grandchild, Ohn-Yu Jackson; special friend, Betty Ryals; and many loved nieces and nephews.

