Earl J. Smith, 84

Earl Junior Smith, 84, of 116 Barnes Drive, Erwin, died Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Emerald Health & Rehab Center, Lillington.

He was the son of the late Charlie Lee Smith and Bessie McLean Smith Johnson of Harnett County. Mr. Smith was a retired brick mason and was an ordained deacon at Pisgah Top Bible Church of God in Erwin. In recent years, he became a member of Crossroad Temple Church of God in Coats where he served as chairman of the Deacon Board.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pisgah Top Bible Church of God, 171 Lamm Ave., Erwin. Chief Apostle Harry Lee and Pastor Allen McNeill will officiate. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include his children, Delores Murray (Allen) of Lithonia, Ga., Debra Knight (Tyrone) of High Point, Rickey Smith (Avis) of Lillington and Ronnie Smith (Alfreda) of Halifax; sister, Betty Thompson (Calvin) of Erwin; and brothers, Arlis Smith (Irene) of Georgia and Donald Johnson (Joyce) of Erwin.

Viewing will be today from 1 to 5 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn, and Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the church with the family present.

