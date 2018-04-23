Earl L. Lee, 89

Earl Leon Lee, 89, of 759 Hummingbird Road, Four Oaks, died Sunday, April 22, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Lee was born June 8, 1928, in Harnett County to the late Jasper and Naomi Bryant Lee. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Shelton Lee, Vernon Lee, Boyd Morris and L.G. Morris. Mr. Lee was the retired owner and operator of Earl Lee’s TV and Repair Shop. He was a member of Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church and the Benson Junior Order.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Banner Chapel Church Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Brown will officiate.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Margaret Price Lee; children, Margaret Ann Dean and husband Talmadge of Benson, Robert Earl Lee and wife Carolyn of Four Oaks; grandsons, Michael Lee and David Lee; granddaughter, Sandra DeAnn Tyndall; and great-grandchildren, Jessica LeAnn Tyndall, Connor Lee Tyndall, Sarah Elizabeth Lee, Kayla Lynn Lee, Andrew David Lee and Anna Grace Lee.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Children’s Home, 3844 N.C. 8, Lexington, NC 27292; or to one’s favorite charity.

