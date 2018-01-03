Early W. Gilbert, 72

Early Wayne Gilbert, 72, of Fuquay-Varina died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh. He was born in Wake County, son of the late Early Raymond and Halley Virginia Bowling Gilbert. Mr. Gilbert served in the N.C. National Guard and retired after 20 years. He volunteered with the Fuquay-Varina Rescue Squad and served on the Board of Directors for the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. He was a member of Baptist Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina. He enjoyed traveling to West Jefferson with his wife, Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Archie Gilbert.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Baptist Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina with the Revs. Ben Pearce and Richard Stribe officiating. Burial will follow in Gilbert Family Memorial Gardens in Fuquay-Varina with full military honors.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Holt Gilbert; sons, Gary Wayne Gilbert and wife Tracy of Fuquay-Varina, Scott Gilbert and wife Laura of Fuquay-Varina; and grandchildren, Tyler Gilbert, Cody Gilbert, Brianna Gilbert and Wyatt Gilbert.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Northwest Harnett Fire Department, 6015 Christian Light Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.

