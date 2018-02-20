Elaine D. Price, 66

Elaine Dupree Price, 66, of Angier died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at her home.

A native of Johnston County, she was born March 31, 1951, daughter of the late James Wilburn Dupree and Etholea Hardee Dupree.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, Angier. Burial followed at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier. She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Price.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Price; daughters, Kelly Thomas and husband Chad of Elizabeth City, Allison Stephenson and husband Tracy of Angier; grandchildren, Kendall and Taylor Thomas of Elizabeth City, Reagan and Addison Stephenson of Angier; mother-in-law, Mattie A. Price of Angier; and sisters-in-law, Martha Price of Raleigh and Maria Price of Harwich, Mass.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.

Elaine Dupree Price

Comment

comments