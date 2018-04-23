Elizabeth R. Stallings, 60

Elizabeth Ruth Harris Stallings, 60, of 1618 Maple St., Smithfield, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at her residence.

Ms. Stallings was born in Johnston County on Dec. 28, 1957, to the late Elroy Mason and Elizabeth Barbour Harris. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy De-Wayne Stallings; and her brothers, Roy Harold Harris, Dennis Ray Harris, David Earl Harris and Douglas Franklin Harris. Ms. Stallings was a CNA and housekeeper.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Four Oaks. Pastor Eddie White will officiate. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Survivors include her sons, Steve Shad Stallings and Scottie Dale Stallings; a brother, Mason Jr. Harris of Benson; grandchildren, Nevaeh L. Bass and Timothy I. Laytou; and several nieces and nephews.

