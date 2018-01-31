Eloise C. Cribbs, 80

Eloise Cummings Cribbs, 80, of Sanford died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at First Health Hospice and Palliative Care in Moore County.

She was born in Harnett County on May 16, 1937, to the late Sam Cummings and Vera McDonald Cummings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis D. Cribbs; five brothers; and one sister. Mrs. Cribbs worked for many years at Perry Brothers.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Turner’s Chapel Church with the Rev. Bruce Mac-Innes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Cribbs and wife Janel of Sanford, Dwight Cribbs and wife Susan of Sanford; sisters-in-law, Pauline Myers and Libby Cummings; grandchildren, Erin Poe and husband Michael, Casey and Hayley Cribbs; and a great-grandchild, Trey Poe.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.

