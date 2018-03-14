Eloise W. Parker, 84

Eloise Williford Parker, 84 of Dunn died Monday morning, March 12, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital. She was born in Harnett County on Aug. 31, 1933, to the late Luther and Inez Williford. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Parker; a granddaughter, Ja-Lynn West; three brothers; and two sisters.

Mrs. Parker was an active member of Prospect FWB Church, where she was involved with the nursery, youth activities, a member of the choir and part of the Ladies Auxiliary.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Prospect FWB Church by the Rev. Billy Keith. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include sons, Jack Parker and Frankie Parker, both of Dunn; daughters, Frances Phillips and husband Charles, Judy West and husband Donald, all of Dunn; brothers, James Williford of Roanoke Rapids and Gerald Williford of Angier; sisters, Larue Howard and Sylvia Thompson, both of Angier; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Prospect FWB Church, 873 Prospect Church Road, Dunn, NC 28334.

Eloise Williford Parker

Comment

comments