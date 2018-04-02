Emagene B. Mangum, 77

Emagene Butler Mangum, 77, of Angier died Thursday, March 29, 2018, from an auto accident. A native of Franklin, Va., she was born Feb. 6, 1941, daughter of the late John Clifton Butler and Audrey Lee Turner.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John “Buster” Butler Jr.; and a nephew.

The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. April 1 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. The family will have a private burial.

Survivors include her husband, Rufus Mangum Jr.; daughter, Julie Mangum Brown and husband Stan of Bennett, N.C.; son, Marty Mangum and wife Angie of Greensboro; sister, Cinda Wood and husband Dan of Franklin, Tenn.; granddaughter, Audrey Mangum; sisters-in-law, Rachel Barnes of Angier and Rebecca Butler of Franklin, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

