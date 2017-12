Emily Jo Norris, 67, of Carolina Drive, Dunn, died Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends at the home of Gerald Ray Tew, 375 Matthew Mill Pond Road, Angier.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funerals and Cremations of Dunn.

Comment

comments