Ernest Bell, 59, of 943 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Wake Medical Center, Raleigh.

The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Sonya B. Byrd, 902 S. Washington Ave., Dunn.

Arrangements will be announced by Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

