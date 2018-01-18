Erwin Chamber Banquet Rescheduled

On account of the weather and road conditions, the annual Erwin Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet — scheduled for tonight — has been rescheduled for Saturday evening.

The banquet will be held Saturday at the Erwin Church of God at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still on sale and will be available at the door for $25. The theme is “Denim in a Winter Wonderland,” with white and denim attire.

Current Erwin Chamber President Norman Avery will pass the gavel Thomas Backus, incoming president and Erwin Elementary School principal.

Fireman of the Year, Policeman of the Year, and Teacher of the Year from several area schools will all be awarded. A Beautification Award, Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Man and Woman of the Year award will be presented. The Barbara Norris award will also be handed out.

Retired Raleigh Fire Capt. Tramp Dunn will be the guest speaker and food will be provided by Sheryl’s Catering. Please pass on the word.

— Shaun Savarese

