Erwin Garden Club To Host Paint & Design

The Erwin Garden Club will host a Paint & Design party Saturday at the Indigo Room in downtown Erwin from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25 per person. Attendees will be given their choice of two selections to choose from to paint, Pond of Lily Pads or Hydrangea, painted on a 11-by-14 canvas. The instructor will be Carla Blackman of Blackdog Art of Erwin. The purpose of the fundraiser will be to help fund the Erwin Garden Club’s annual scholarship to a Triton High School senior. To pre-register, email Nancy Jackson at nancysjackson63@gmail. com or call 910-890-3795. Refreshments will be served that morning.

