Erwin Ladies’ Club To Hold Dinner Fundraiser

The Erwin Ladies’ Club will celebrate Black History Month with a Valentine’s-themed dinner Saturday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Central Carolina Community College Dunn Enrichment Center, 660 E. Johnson St., Dunn.

The event will honor black history and celebrate love.

Join in for dinner and an evening of entertainment. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Cedar Grove AMEZ Church in Lillington and support the Erwin Ladies’ Club scholarship fund.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $10 each for a chance to win one of three $50 gift cards. Contact the Erwin Ladies’ Club president, Doris Grady, at 910-897-2621 for raffle tickets or any other club member. You must have a ticket to enter the event.

