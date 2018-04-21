Erwin UM Church Honors First Responders

The Methodist Men’s Group and congregation of Erwin United Methodist Church honored city and county “first-responders” and their families with the third annual Appreciation Dinner at the church’s Family Life Center on April 17.

Larry Lynn, president of the Methodist Men, welcomed and praised the attendees for their selfless devotion to protecting and keeping our citizens and communities safe.

Mr. Lynn said, “You are the people who risk your lives and personal safety every day to assure our safety and we want to show our appreciation.”

Pastor Don Mitchell gave the invocation and added, “We need to remind ourselves and teach our children who the real heroes in our community are and we want to express our gratitude in a visible way for your dedication and service.”

Pictured in no particular order are officers and members of the Erwin Fire Department, Erwin Police Department, Harnett County Sheriff's Office

and Harnett County EMS system along with Pastor Don Mitchell and church member and volunteer fireman, Joe Talley.

Contributed Photo

Comment

comments