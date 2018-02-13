Estelle J. Elmore, 85

Estelle Marie Joyner Elmore, 85, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Whispering Pines Nursing & Rehab Center in Fayetteville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayman G. Elmore.

A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Spring Lake with the Rev. Scott Yow officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held in the sanctuary of New Hope Baptist Church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the graveside service.

Survivors include daughters, Beth Butler and husband John of Fayetteville, Sherrie Patterson and husband Steve of Mamers; and a granddaughter, Laura Patterson.

Arrangements by Adcock Funeral Home.

