THE Daily Commuter Puzzle by Jacqueline E. Mathews ACROSS 1 Encyclopedia vol., perhaps
5 Basics 9 European
1 Created by Jacqueline E. Mathews
1 2 3
13 17
■
©2018 Tribune Content Agency, LLC All Rights Reserved.
6 7
19
Thursday’s Puzzle Solved
PA EV I L PLoT AB LX I LE RAVE N E A
■ MuLLS AWES S P I N E L E S S I N N S C O A T E S S BECKON CONTEMPT ALLEN HONEY OLE CLOD WOwED JUAN KEN TAMES PINTO SNEAKIER MATTER B O T C O L T TWAS REFoRMERS WINE EXAc RUNT IRON SAMo s TAR NEXT SMEAR SPY
10 11 12
skier’s delight
22
38
1 3 Highways
1 5 Pass out cards
16 Unescorted
1 7 “___of Old Smokey”
18 Habituation
20 Word of mild surprise
21 In the____ of luxury; well-off
23 British dollars
24 Damp
26 Tap gently
27 Pitcher parts
29 Gobi or Sahara
32 Slacks
33 Lacking sufficient funds
■
64 35 Dine
37 Breakfast order
38 Gleaming
3 9 Canaveral
40 Itty-bitty
41 Haywire; wrong
42 Sits for an artist
43 Fire breather
45 Bits of gossip
46 Singer Torme
47 Large fruit
48 Be present at
51 Koch & O’Neill
52 “Much____ About Nothing”
55 Plentiful
58 Subsided
60 Actor Jack______
61 Knocks
62 Lettuce concoction
63 Forest animals
64 Linger
65 Shackelford and Kennedy DOWN
1 Kermit the_____
2 “__ with the Wind”
3 One who tries to stir up ill will in others
20
■ 24-
25
27 28
32
37
40
41
43
44
46
48 49 50
55
60
63
4 Wedding vow
5 Alter to make fit
6 Flower garden
7 Scoundrel
8 As____as an eel
9 Shrewd
I 0 Cut of pork II Trudge
1 2 Donald, Eric and Barron, to Pres. Trump
14____up; divides
1 9 Shoreline
22 Donkey
25 Pitcher’s goals
27 Gush forth
28 Summoned with a beeper
29 Puts on
30 Levelheaded
31 Narrow candle
33 Lower leg part
3 4 and hers
36 Actress Harper
38 Burns without
44 Reforms oneself
45 Sea between Africa and Asia
47 Unkempt
48 Suffix for prefer or predict
49 Wrench or saw
50 Istanbul native flame
39 Singer Perry
41 Representative
42 Signs of life in the wrist
23
26
29
33 34
42
45
47
51
56 57
■
58 59
62
53 Resting in peace
54 Horse race
56 Cereal grain
57 Take ____
59 Flying mammal
30 31
■
35
36
39
52 53 54
65
■
betting concern collection; pass the hat