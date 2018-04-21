THE Daily Commuter Puzzle by Jacqueline E. Mathews ACROSS 1 Encyclopedia vol., perhaps

5 Basics 9 European

1 Created by Jacqueline E. Mathews

1 2 3

13 17

■

©2018 Tribune Content Agency, LLC All Rights Reserved.

6 7

19

Thursday’s Puzzle Solved

PA EV I L PLoT AB LX I LE RAVE N E A

■ MuLLS AWES S P I N E L E S S I N N S C O A T E S S BECKON CONTEMPT ALLEN HONEY OLE CLOD WOwED JUAN KEN TAMES PINTO SNEAKIER MATTER B O T C O L T TWAS REFoRMERS WINE EXAc RUNT IRON SAMo s TAR NEXT SMEAR SPY

10 11 12

skier’s delight

22

38

1 3 Highways

1 5 Pass out cards

16 Unescorted

1 7 “___of Old Smokey”

18 Habituation

20 Word of mild surprise

21 In the____ of luxury; well-off

23 British dollars

24 Damp

26 Tap gently

27 Pitcher parts

29 Gobi or Sahara

32 Slacks

33 Lacking sufficient funds

■

64 35 Dine

37 Breakfast order

38 Gleaming

3 9 Canaveral

40 Itty-bitty

41 Haywire; wrong

42 Sits for an artist

43 Fire breather

45 Bits of gossip

46 Singer Torme

47 Large fruit

48 Be present at

51 Koch & O’Neill

52 “Much____ About Nothing”

55 Plentiful

58 Subsided

60 Actor Jack______

61 Knocks

62 Lettuce concoction

63 Forest animals

64 Linger

65 Shackelford and Kennedy DOWN

1 Kermit the_____

2 “__ with the Wind”

3 One who tries to stir up ill will in others

20

■ 24-

25

27 28

32

37

40

41

43

44

46

48 49 50

55

60

63

4 Wedding vow

5 Alter to make fit

6 Flower garden

7 Scoundrel

8 As____as an eel

9 Shrewd

I 0 Cut of pork II Trudge

1 2 Donald, Eric and Barron, to Pres. Trump

14____up; divides

1 9 Shoreline

22 Donkey

25 Pitcher’s goals

27 Gush forth

28 Summoned with a beeper

29 Puts on

30 Levelheaded

31 Narrow candle

33 Lower leg part

3 4 and hers

36 Actress Harper

38 Burns without

44 Reforms oneself

45 Sea between Africa and Asia

47 Unkempt

48 Suffix for prefer or predict

49 Wrench or saw

50 Istanbul native flame

39 Singer Perry

41 Representative

42 Signs of life in the wrist

23

26

29

33 34

42

45

47

51

56 57

■

58 59

62

53 Resting in peace

54 Horse race

56 Cereal grain

57 Take ____

59 Flying mammal

30 31

■

35

36

39

52 53 54

65

■

betting concern collection; pass the hat

Comment

comments