THE Daily Commuter Puzzle by Jacqueline E. Mathews ACROSS
1
2
3
6
7
10
12
■
13
'
■
17
19
20
22
23
:
■
24
25
26
27 28
29 30 31
32 33 34
■
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48 49 50
51 53 54
55
56
57 U1 CO
59
60
62
■
63
64
65
Created by Jacqueline E. Mathews
4/25/18
DOWN Tuesday’s Puzzle Solved
1 In___ ; jokingly
5 Slender
9 Sound of thunder
1 3 TV grouch
15 Bee colony
16 German mister
1 7 Petty ill-will
18 Docility
20 180 degrees from WSW
21 Mover’s truck
23 Unlike casual clothing
24 Racket
26 Spanish article
27 Copper and tin
29 Ocean____ ; passenger ships
32 Identical
33 Bridges
35 Break a fast
37 Velvety green ground cover
38 Like “ain’t” and “gonna”
39 Chimney pipe
40 To the point; appropriate
41 Extra not being used now
42 Cut back branches
43 Regard highly
45 Noisy quarrel
46 Suffix with ether or arbor
47 Freshwater fish
48 Horrify
51 Curved bone
52 Laundry soap
55 Two-cup item
58 Kovacs or Els
60 “Arsenic and Old___ film for Cary Grant
61 Daytime rests
62 Wooden piers
63 Red-___; latenight flights
64 Periodontist’s concerns
65 Buzzers
A A ' ■ DGAR ULNA F 1 B
• 1LLA NE1 L
TRU F ■ RUPT TALL S T R O N G E S T O DES M u T E L
o
L ABHORS CH1LD1SH L
1 San___ , CA
2 Sports network
3 Chemists and biologists
4 Tit for___
5 Glowed
6 Word following women’s or ad
7 TV’s “__ Got a Secret”
8 Interfering
9 Dairy product
10 Part of the eye
11 Rainbows
1 2 on; victimize
14 Criticize harshly
19 Actor Jeremy
22 Long-eared O O N S F R O ND SE A
AW LS P RONG WANT M E L
c
H A S E LE A S E
O D Y S s E U S P 1 S C E S M 1 A R A N T
LAT1 SPL1NTER
S
O D
O R AL
O F ■
O A R
s ANK NOBL F N A R Y EYES TwEE
:
■ 1 E
©2018 Tribune Content Agency, LLC All Rights Reserved.
animal
25 Shade trees
27 Baby’s word
28 Wed secretly
29 Path
30 Unwillingness
31 Steam bath
33 Grand____; batter’s delight
34 On a____with; equivalent to 36 Golf shop purchase
38 School subject
39 Munich señora
41 Official stamps
42 Investigated
44 Razzes
45 Thurs. follower
47 Lock of hair 48 Capable
49 Pastor’s advice
50 Rate of speed
53 Be fond of
54 Not as much
5 6 de cologne
57 Record speed letters
59 Lowe or Estes