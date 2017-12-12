Eva M. Hardison, 89

Eva Matthews Hardison, 89, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Raleigh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Hardison; and her parents, Melvin and Gertie Raynor Matthews.

In her younger years, she attended Worth Business School and was a secretary with the law firm Blackwell and Blackwell in Fayetteville. She was a charter member and oldest living member of Liberty Baptist Church in Spring Lake. She was a faithful prayer partner with the Liberty Ladies Prayer Group and also served on the Mission’s Board. She and her husband frequently hosted missionaries in their home, many of whom are still supported by Liberty Baptist Church today.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Liberty Baptist Church with Dr. Andrew Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg.

Survivors include daughter, Sandra H. Rowe (Duane); sons, David Michael Hardison (Peggy) and Jeffrey Hardison (Debbie); sister, Lena Stewart; brothers, George Matthews, Bobby Matthews and Larry Matthews; grandchildren, William Michael Hardison, Crystal Hardison Corbett, Duane Shaw Rowe Jr., Megan Elizabeth Rowe McIlwain, Jeffrey Wyatt Hardison, David Ethan Hardison and Darren Michael Hardison; great-grandchildren, Noah, Kyle, Hannah and Caleb Hardison, Charlotte and Pierce Corbett, David and Isaac Rowe, and Madeline and Emmaline McIlwain.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home.

