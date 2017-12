Evelyn Gary, 56, of Sanford died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.

Arrangements will be announced by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 tonight at Crossroads Church in Broadway.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 370, Broadway, NC 27505 for funeral expenses.

Comment

comments