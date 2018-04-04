Evelyn N. Strickland, 95

Evelyn Norris Strickland, 95, of Dunn died Monday, April 2, 2018. She was born in Harnett County on June 12, 1922, to the late Walter Glover and Vancey Glover. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Strickland; sons, Harvey E. Strickland and Jerry W. Strickland; and brother and sisters, Garthie Glover, Ester G. Stewart, Alene G. Dunn, Maggie G. Hobbs, Mabel G. Strickland and Clara Mae Glover.

Mrs. Strickland had attended Stoney Run PFWB Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening and cooking. She had worked at Golden Years Nursing Home where she had been a CNA for 33 years.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Stoney Run PFWB Church, Dunn, with the Rev. Rick Kelly officiating. She will be laid to rest at Bethsaida Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Melissa Strickland O’Neal and husband Adrian of Mt. Olive, Eric Todd Strickland and wife Ranae of Dunn, Courtney Chad Strickland and wife Lauren B. of Lillington, Kristy Strickland Knoll and husband Joey of Dunn; great-grandchildren, Carrington Strickland, Lauren O’Neal, Brenna Strickland, Alex O’Neal, Ericka Knoll, Ethan Strickland, Lindsey Knoll, Jody Strickland, Kallie Strickland and Leah Evelyn Strickland; and daughters-in-law, Judy H. Strickland and Shelia B. Strickland.

Visitation will be this evening from 5 until 8 at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

