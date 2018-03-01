Evelyn R. Morgan, 86

Evelyn Raynor Morgan, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She was born Dec. 20, 1931, in Montana to the late Ross and Frances Morrison Edgar. She graduated from Millersville State University. A member of Providence United Methodist Church, she retired as chief of the 4th Civil Engineers at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. An avid member of the Red Hat Society — The Order of Cucumber and Vine of Mt. Olive, she was also a previous member of Southern Wayne Country Club.

She was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Raynor; and a brother, Merle Ross Edgar.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Huskins officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Survivors include sons, Rhett Raynor and wife Sharon of Dunn, Craig Raynor and wife Sheila of Goldsboro, and Eric Raynor of Goldsboro; a daughter, Lora Raynor of Conway, S.C.; a brother, Emery Edgar of York, Pa.; sisters, Jean Ruth of Dover, Pa., and Carol Edgar of York, Pa.; grandchildren, Dale Hill Jr., Scott Raynor, Wilson and Lindsay Raynor, and Larkin Raynor; and great-grandchildren, Dutch Raynor, Beckett Raynor, Brittany Hill and Jason Hill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Leo Jenkins Cancer Center, 600 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834-4300.

Arrangements by Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home & Crematory of Goldsboro.

