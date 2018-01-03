Faith S. Norris, 91

Faith Suggs Norris, 91, of Dunn died Monday morning, Jan. 1, 2018, at Emerald Health and Rehab in Lillington. Mrs. Norris was born Aug. 4, 1926, in Vance County to the late Willie and Thelma Mangum Suggs. Mrs. Norris was also preceded in death by her husband, Carlos “Bill” Norris; sons, Andy, Ricky and Horace Stephenson Jr.; daughter, Alandre Moore; brother, James Suggs; and sister, Audrey Youngblood.

Mrs. Norris retired from Twyford Printing Company with over 45 years of service. She volunteered at the Erwin Senior Citizens Center and was honored by the American Red Cross for donating over 11 gallons of blood. She was a member of Redemption Hill Church in Erwin.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerome Pope officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn.

Mrs. Norris is survived by sons, Randy Stephenson of Clayton, Burke Norris and wife Christy of Lillington, Gary Norris and wife Debbie of Dunn; brothers, Kinwyn Suggs of Carthage and Dalwyn Suggs of Barnesville, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Maggie Reece; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of Burke Norris, 807 Lakeside Drive, Lillington.

