Fans To Get Sneak Peek At ‘Godspell’

By RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

The Benson Foundation for the Arts is offering the public a chance to preview its latest production before it comes to the stage next weekend.

“Godspell,” the 1970s musical about the parables of Jesus, is currently in rehearsal at the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium in Benson and fans are invited to take a glimpse into what it’s all about Friday beginning with a reception at 7 p.m. followed by a presentation of some of the songs and select scenes from the show.

“We want to give everyone who comes a chance to see a sneak peek,” said Hannah Jernigan. “They will get to see a few of the scenes, hear a few of the songs, then go back and tell the rest of the community about what’s going on.”

Friday’s glimpse will last about 30 minutes with a rehearsal to follow. The public is invited to stay and see how the 10 performers in the show get ready for next weekend’s three performances.

The play features a small group of people helping Jesus Christ tell the different parables using a variety of games, storytelling techniques and lots of comic timing.

The songs featured in the performance are a blend of several styles ranging from pop to vaudeville and are used to tell the story of Jesus’ life.

The show ends with the Last Supper, crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love.

“We wanted to do something different and since we are on the heels of Easter we thought we’d do a family friendly show that has a great message,” Ms. Jernigan said. “Hayden Moses is directing the show and Stephen Pfeiffer is our music director. They both have done amazing things with our cast and the music and the show.”

Full performances are set for Friday and Saturday, April 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m.

Ticket to all three performances are $12 and are available at the door or in advance by calling 919-894-3825 or visiting thebensonarts. com.

