acres of soybeans. To accomplish this, it takes a team that works together well, and Mr. Smith is blessed to have a group of men that are a critical part of the farming operation, some of whom have worked with Mr. Smith for over 20 years.

The Smith family and the workers are all a big family. The entire farm crew strives each year to improve what was done previously, and if that is not possible, to do the very best that they can with the environmental conditions that nature provides. Although many things have changed since Mr. Smith began farming, he appreciates proven technology and effective work methods. Things like K 326, 6-618, and John Deere 4020s and 4455s are staples of the farm operation.

When not on the farm, some of Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s most enjoyable times were spent working with and for Four Oaks area youth. As a registered nurse, Mrs. Smith served as the trainer for multiple football, basebal, and basketball teams. Mr. Smith was a Four Oaks Civitan baseball and basketball coach. Both Mr. and Mrs. Smith served on various PTA, Advisory Council and School Improvement Team committees for Four Oaks Elementary and Middle Schools and South Johnston High School.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith are members of White Memorial Presbyterian Church, and Mr. Smith works closely with N.C. State University on many on-farm tests for tobacco and other crops. Mr. and Mrs. Smith also provided some great training for a nephew, David Rouzer, who now represents part of Johnston County in the U.S. Congress.

C.W. Flowers Store

In 1940, Chester W. Flowers, a native of the Bentonville community, built C.W. Flowers Store at the intersection of Harper House Road and Devil’s Racetrack Road. Upon opening the store, he initially sold groceries and gasoline. With no other grocery store in the vicinity, women would gather at Mr. Flowers’ store to purchase items needed to keep the home running and the family fed.

Business was good, but confining, so Mr. Flowers hired his nephew, Joel “Lorman” Flowers Jr., as well as Rosenwald “Buck” Williams to work with him. A native of the community, Lorman Flowers graduated from Four Oaks High School and married Dorothy Edwards Porter. Together they had two daughters, Janice Flowers Bateman and Joyce Flowers.

In the early 1960s Lorman Flowers took over operation of the store while continuing to work closely with Buck Williams and added space to the main building. He began selling fertilizer, seed, hardware and farm equipment tires in addition to groceries. Under Mr. Flowers’ ownership, C.W. Flowers Store was open six days a week from early morning until 9 p.m.

Although the store was officially closed on Sundays, Mr. Flowers was known to open up for the special needs of his customers. The purpose of the store was more than just making a profit — it was a way for Mr. Flowers to help his friends and neighbors in the community.

C.W. Flowers Store was not only a place for women to buy groceries and men to solve the world’s problems, but also where children would gather and play in the store yard. One such child was Wilson Lee, who would tag along with his father, Tan, to the store. Following graduation from N.C. State University, Wilson Lee returned back to Bentonville to farm. After a few years though, he was looking to make a change.

Around this time, Mr. Flowers passed away and the family was looking for someone to take over the business. Mr. Lee’s first response to the notion of running the Bentonville institution was “absolutely not.” However, after more though, he decided to dive into business and bought the store in 1986. In the 30 years since Mr. Lee purchased C.W. Flowers Store, he has not only strived to keep up with customers’ changing needs, but also to provide the same level of service as Chester and Lorman Flowers did before him.

At the beginning of 2017, Mr. Lee sold the grocery and hardware portion of the business to Dale Person, a longtime employee and Bentonville resident, and continues to operate the farm seed, chemical, fertilizer and tire business. In the same spirit as those who have run the store prior to him, Mr. Person and his staff are dedicated to serving the needs of local residents.

A lot has changed in the world since Chester Flowers opened his country store in 1940. However, C.W. Flowers Store is still just as relevant as ever. Not only does the store continue to supply most any home and farm item and excellent customer service, but it is a place that Bentonville residents gather to share their lives over a drink and a nab — their opinions on a recent story in the newspaper, an update on a family member’s health or even a lesson in technology.

Included in Farm-City Week celebrations is the Hungry to Help food drive benefiting Backpack Buddies. Sponsored by Johnston County 4-H and Johnston County FFA Chapters, the winning 4-H club and FFA chapter that collected the most food by weight received a $100 prize. The winning groups were Strickland’s Crossroads 4-H Club and South Johnston High School FFA. Pictured with the South Johnston High School FFA, from left, are SJHS Assistant Principal William Weaver, adviser Candace Parker, Morgan Barefoot, Gracie Parker, Stevie Blalock, Paul Eldridge, Emily Eldridge and Brittany Beasley.

