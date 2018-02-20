Farmers Market Workshop March 8

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will host a workshop for farmers market managers in Rocky Mount on March 8.

Titled “A Successful Season 2018 — Growing Your Farmers Market,” the event is an excellent way for market managers and vendors to come together from across the state, exchange ideas and share knowledge that can be used on the local level. The workshop is made possible through a grant from the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission.

“Farmers markets are an important part of the state’s $84 billion agriculture economy,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Farmers markets provide direct contact between consumers and the people who grow their food, allowing consumers to better know where their food comes from.”

The workshop will be held March 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market located at 1006 Peachtree St. in Rocky Mount. Sessions will focus on recruiting and retaining shoppers, developing a board of directors, food safety, and funding opportunities. There also will be lunch and networking opportunities.

Cost of the event is $20. Deadline for registration is Feb. 26. A full agenda and registration form are available at www.ncagr.gov/ markets/agribiz. For additional questions, contact NCDA& CS Marketing Specialist Kevin Hardison at kevin.hardison@ncagr.gov or 919-707-3123.

