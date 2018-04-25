Feeding The Chamber To Feed The Chamber

By SHAUN SAVARESE

A trio of familiar faces sat affront a crowd of nearly 50 young professionals Monday evening in the banquet room of the Brass Lantern in Dunn.

Jeffrey Dunn, Marsha Johnson and Rhett Raynor were introduced to a happily-fed group of Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce guests just after 7 p.m.

Mr. Dunn is the president of Carolina Fire Protection, who has worked in the fire protection industry for 31 years. Carolina Fire Protection opened in 2002 and Mr. Dunn serves as chairman of the State Board of Examiners for plumbing, heating and fire sprinkler contractors. A local advisory board member for Select Bank & Trust, Mr. Dunn is a past president of the Midway High School Athletic Booster Club and a past chairman of the Ducks Unlimited Major Donor Committee who has served on the Dunn Chamber board of directors.

Harnett County Clerk of Superior Court for seven years, Mrs. Johnson received the Women of Justice Award in 2013. The Harnett County Community Foundation Board Member was appointed to serve of the Governor’s Crime Commission in 2015. She has served as the chairman of Leadership Harnett, taught in the paralegal program at both Johnston Community College and Fayetteville Technical Community College. Mrs. Johnson also coauthored the Estates Best Practices Handbook for NC Clerks of Superior Court, which has been distributed across the state.

DTH Contract Services, Inc. President and CEO, W&L Consultants President and Chairman and CEO of Life, Inc. Rhett Raynor co-manages Crown Hotel and Travel Management, LLC. A graduate of Eastern Carolina University, Mr. Raynor taught and coached football at Triton High School. He is the current chairman of the Harnett County Airport Committee and a member of the Harnett County Community Foundation Board— who also served as Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce President in 2002.

Past chamber president and Dunn Young Professionals Chairman Hope Tyndall welcomed the sizable crowd, before asking Brian Hudson to lead an invocation. Mr. Hudson expressed thanks and gratitude for the chamber, for everything it does in the community. “We are thankful for the vision of life that you give us through your promises,” he said.

The forum format presented both broad and specific questions the panel as a whole, and to each of the three speakers individually.

Presented by Mrs. Tyndall, the first question was directed at Mr. Dunn. “What change have you had to make since your start in your business?” She asked.

“The biggest change I had to make was learning to deal with people,” Mr. Dunn responded. “For me, the biggest change was learning how to manage different personalities to keep us all headed in the same direction. I’m still working at that, 16 years later. I thought everybody looked at things like I did and I learned really quick, that is not the case.”

Mrs. Tyndall asked Mrs. Johnson, to share a turning point in her career, business or life.

Mrs. Johnson said her biggest turning point came before being sworn in as Harnett County Clerk of Superior Court, in 2009, during her 25 years of experience with a law firm. “There was one particular case that I handled as a hearing judge. It was extremely difficult and it involved multi-million dollar estates and very influential families and people at odds with each other,” she said. “It took me a year to actually handle that case and to try to be fair and come to a good decision.” In a moment of clarity and realization, she said if she could handle cases like that, she believed she could handle the office of the elected clerk.

“That was a turning point for me. It was like a light came on,” Mrs. Johnson said. “If you could do this, you could do anything else. That was the biggest turning point that gave me the confidence to actually run for office.”

Mrs. Tyndall reclaimed her microphone and turned toward Mr. Raynor, asking, “How did you get involved in your business or career, and what made you get involved?”

Mr. Raynor said he graduated from ECU as a teacher and coach, and after starting his family realized he was only making enough money to “eat and live indoors.” He knew he had to do something to make more money.

“I knew that because we live in such a great country that we had a chance, if we went out and took some risks, that maybe some financial rewards and success would follow,” Mr. Raynor said.

Ms. Tyndall then addressed the panel as a whole. She asked the three of them for the best advice they’ve received as well as the best advice they could give to the young professional in attendance.

Said Mr. Raynor, “I truly believe that there are things that you do in business and in life that are important. Whether or not you run a large, logistically-involved operation with a lot of employees, or if you run a one-or-two man shop. I think you have to have great self discipline and great self respect.”

Mr. Raynor referenced a talk he attended at ECU, with legendary football coach Bear Bryant. “He said, ‘The most important thing that you have to do to be successful — as the football coach at Alabama, or as running a small business or tending a farm — is, when you hire people, hire people that are smarter than you are, and empower them to do their job.’ Delegate and trust that they will do their job. If you do that, finding those people that you can trust and that you can delegate to … you will quickly find yourself, going from a one-or-two person operation … that philosophy will carry you through until you have 1,000 employees.”

Mrs. Johnson replied with the advice, When you’re younger, find an area that you like, that you enjoy.” She said, “People will remember how you treated them. They’ll forget what you said but they will remember how you treated them.” Mrs. Johnson works at treating everyone fairly, and has always taught her children to do something that makes them happy. “Money is not the answer,” she said, “The most successful people will tell you … that money is secondary from doing what you like.”

Mrs. Tyndall reminded the group of Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals was created to get more people involved in the chamber as a whole. “We felt like if we segregated ourselves and showed everybody that there was a good group of young professionals that are the future of this community,” she said. “The people who have always served are going to retire and move. They’re going to have served their time and we have to fill those shoes. We love putting on these events and we love hearing these people’s advice every year but the real reason for having this group is to get everybody involved. There are so many positions to fill in this community, not only in the chamber (but) everywhere you turn.”

