Felipe Gonzalez, 66, of 383 Circle Drive, Angier, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Central Harnett Hospital, Lillington.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Nehemiah Building Ministries, 2225 N.C. 55, Dunn, by Pastor James Peterkin. Burial will be at Angier Community Cemetery.

Survivors include children, Jessica G. Perry and Sylvia G. Mancera, both of Mount Olive, Rachel A. Gonzalez, Madelyn E. Gonzalez and Felipe Gonzalez Jr., all of the home; three grandchildren; and several sisters.

Viewing will be Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church.

