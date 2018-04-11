Fifth CCCC Foundation Harnett Golf Classic A Winner

From Central Carolina Community College

Opportunity was the big winner as golfers wrapped up the fifth Central Carolina Community College Foundation Harnett Golf Classic March 29 at Chicora Golf Club.

The classic combines fun with the serious goal of raising funds to assist CCCC students who need financial help to stay in college. Over $12,000 was raised. The proceeds will be used primarily for scholarships.

“I think the tournament was a huge success,” said Jonathan Hockaday, CCCC Golf Classic coordinator. “The support from the Harnett County community and businesses is what helped make this tournament what it was. We are looking forward to having this event for years to come.”

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization affiliated with, but independent of, the college. It receives donations of money and equipment on behalf of CCCC and uses them to promote the educational mission of the college and assist students through scholarships and grants.

The Harnett County Golf Classic was a four-person captain’s choice flighted competition with two flights.

Members of the first flight winning team in the fifth Central Carolina Community College Foundation Harnett Golf Classic were Clint Knox, David Herring, James Harris and Jason Bethune. For information about the foundation, donating to it, establishing a scholarship, or other fundraising events, contact Emily Hare, executive director of the CCCC Foundation, 919-718-7230, or ehare@cccc.edu. Information is also available at the CCCC Foundation website, www.cccc.edu/foundation.

Contributed Photos/Central Carolina

Members of the second flight winning team in the fifth Central Carolina Community College Foundation Harnett Golf Classic were Badgett Womble, Bobby Womble, Brian Wieking and Joe Wynns.

Comment

comments