Finding A Cure For Cabin Fever

By LISA FARMER

Managing Editor

For the seventh year, Bleecker Automotive in Dunn is inviting the community to come and break bread with them.

The car dealership is again serving up a hearty country breakfast. The menu includes country ham, eggs, grits, biscuits, Sherry’s Bakery doughnuts, coffee, juice and an assortment of other beverages, according to Robby Boswell, executive manager and chief operating officer of Bleecker Automotive Group.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the Chevrolet showroom, that’s the rear building of the dealership which is located near Interstate 95.

This is a gift to the community from Bleecker, an idea owner Bob Bleecker came up with himself.

“We do it every year for Good Friday and for the community. It’s a way to give back to the community and say thank you and we feed everybody. It’s 100 percent free and open to the public,” Mr. Boswell said.

There are no sales pitches.

“The same people you see in the store every day will be the ones serving you in line, they’ll be the same ones cooking. We don’t cater this or vendor this out,” Mr. Boswell said.

“We’ll feed between 300 and 400 people Friday morning,” he said. “We’ll be here at 6 o’clock. We start right around Jan. 1, planning and getting assets, setting up advertising. We’ll start a couple of months out to make sure everything is in place.”

So, y’all come, Mr. Boswell says.

