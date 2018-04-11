First Flight Winners

First Place: 52 – Clint Knox, David Herring, James Harris, Jason Bethune — Sponsored by Four Oaks Bank Second Place: 54 – Bill Herring, Jeremy Milton, Nick Page, Zach Freeman — Sponsored by Ace Services Third Place: 54 – Ken Wiedle, Kyle Turlington, Steven Hamby, Will Peregoy — Sponsored by Turlington Real Estate

First Place: 62 – Badgett Womble, Bobby Womble, Brian Wieking, Joe Wynns — Sponsored by Womble Rental Management Second Place: 62 – Collin Peregoy, David Foushee, Phil Bradley, Travis Bailey — Sponsored by First Bank Third Place: 63 – Donnie McLamb, Gale Tart, Joe Tart, Wallace Simmons — Sponsored by Tart Law Group Closest to the pin winners were Tracy Parker, Clint Knox, Chris Hockaday, and Mickey Thompson. Longest drive winner was James Harris. Bud Jennings won the putting contest. Travis Bailey and Parrish Daughtry were tournament co-chairmen. Other tournament committee members were Emily Hare, Jonathan Hockaday, Lee Malone, Rebecca Parker, Brad Salmon, as well as CCCC President Dr. T. Eston Marchant.

