Five Years From First Day, McGeehan’s Made Strides

It’s been five years since Campbell officials announced they had chosen Kevin McGeehan to coach the Fighting Camels basketball team.

In his two most recent seasons as men’s head basketball coach, McGeehan’s won 30 regular season games. His teams have won seven games in tournament and postseason play in the past two years.

This year, the Camels advanced to the third round of the College Basketball Invitational, losing to the University of San Francisco by three points, 62-65.

Last season, the team played in the Big South Conference championship game. They fell to a sixloss Winthrop team, who held their own against the Butler Bulldogs, a Sweet 16 team in 2017.

In the five years preceding Mc-Geehan, the Fighting Camels won 75 games, 49 in conference play.

In his five-year tenure, the 44-year-old McGeehan has won 71 games, 32 of them against Big South Conference opponents.

While the record suggests that the Pennsylvania native may not have markedly improved the program, recent successes suggest he has.

The university’s men’s basketball program has won more games in the last two years than in any successive seasons in the last 40 years. The team touted the conference’s leading scorer, Chris Clemons, who last week filed paperwork to enter the 2018 NBA draft process.

A father of three, McGeehan was selected as the successor to Robbie Laing from a pool of more than 120 applicants in 2013. Laing amassed a 114-185 record in his 10 years at the reigns.

When McGeehan was hired, the former Gettysburg College basketball player said, “I was so impressed with (Campbell Athletics Director) Bob Roller, and the sense of family and community that’s here. I’ve been blown away by the reception since I came, interviewed and the time we’ve spent. They’ve treated my family like gold. And I just think that you really get that sense in every person that you meet. The enthusiasm (and) excitement about Campbell Athletics and the sense of community and family here. It’s really overwhelming.”

That year, 2012-13)the team lost 20 games, including the final six games of the season.

In a second-year interview with sportscaster Mike Hogewood, at Big South Media Day in 2014, Mc-Geehan said his team spent its offseason reinforcing its defense.

“One of the biggest things that we looked at during the off season was we really need to improve our defense. I thought we, conceptually, handled things as far as our movement. We just weren’t sound enough and tight enough last year,” he said. “For the first time in my coaching career, we spent a lot of time in the spring, summer and fall breaking down our defense into parts and really trying to solidify it.”

In the same preseason interview, McGeehan called the Big South Conference very underrated and highly competitive. “I think there is very little difference between the bottom and the top, as far as the preseason rankings,” he said.

Though they won only one game on the road, the Camels allowed only 66.4 points per game in 2014-15. That year, the Fighting Camels bested their opponents in made 3-pointers, offensive rebounds and assists. They were also ahead of the field in both blocks and steals.

In November, before the start of the 2017-2018 season, McGeehan was optimistic about this season’s schedule. “I think it’s shaped up really well,” he said. “We’ve definitely put an emphasis on trying to challenge our team to try to be ready for March.”

And ready they were.

Although Campbell lost 79-53 to Big South championship runnersup Liberty in the first round March 1, they made it to the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational. McGeehan’s group got the chance to visit the University of San Francisco and lost by one basket, 65-62 to USF.

Having helped coach the Richmond Spiders to consecutive NCAA tournaments, McGeehan’s been to the dance and knows its songs. So, when he heard how his current team talked to each other throughout this special season, it was music to his ears.

“I really think that good teams do that,” he said of the 2017-2018 Fighting Camels. “They really communicate with each other so well, that it takes it off the coaches (from) having to inspire or get their attention in certain moments because they’re doing it with each other all the time.”

The Fighting Camels are a much better team at home, winning 474 of their 741 home games, lifetime.

Campbell’s all-time coaching wins leader is Danny Roberts. In 15 seasons, from 1969 to 1983, Roberts won 233 games. Roberts managed nine seasons with more than 15 wins and coached five of his Campbell teams to 20 wins or more.

His predecessor, Fred McCall, won 231 in 16 seasons and holds the school’s highest winning percentage, .611. The university’s longest-tenured coach, Billy Lee, finished his 18-year career with a .430 winning percentage.

The Camels competed in the 1992 NCAA Tournament, East Regional First Round in front of a crowd of 15,800 at Greensboro. They were eliminated by the Duke Blue Devils, 82-56. Though Duke featured Christian Laettner and Grant Hill on its team, Campbell guard Mark Mocnick lead all scorers and earned Chevrolet Player of the Game. He shot 11-23 from the floor and scored 29 points in the game.

On this day in 2013, Campbell University announced the hiring of its new head basketball coach, Kevin C. McGeehan. During the hiring process, Campbell Athletics Director Bob Roller said he was looking for a proven recruiter. In McGeehan's third season,

he recruited Chris Clemons from Millbrook High School in Raleigh. And in just three season, Clemons surpassed Jonathan

Rodriguez to become the college's all-time leading scorer.

