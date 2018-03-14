Flowers Brighten The Four Seasons Garden Club Winter Meetings

SOCIAL HAPPENINGS

On a very cold January morning, Four Seasons Garden Club members met at the Harnett County Library in Lillington. Spirits brightened as they entered the meeting room: Wildflowers seemed to be blooming at each place setting. Copies of “Wildflowers on North Carolina Roadsides,” as well as wildflower mix seed packets had been distributed to those present, harbingers of that month’s program theme. President Faye Etheridge welcomed everyone and led the Club Collect.

Refreshments were served, provided by Faye Etheridge and Alpha Holder. Members enjoyed fresh fruit, “bacon and eggs” created with pretzels, topped with white chocolate egg whites and yellow M& M “yolks,” as well as polar bear face cupcakes.

Club member Pat Avery introduced the program presenter, Derek Smith, an environmental engineer for the N.C. Wildflower Program. His Power Point presentation underscored the tremendous amount of planning and planting that goes into keeping the state highways beautiful.

The area of the state is segmented into 14 divisions; the Department of Transportation maintains over 80,000 miles of roads and over 1,500 acres of wildflower beds including annuals, perennials and North Carolina native plants. The wildflowers are not just beautiful, but are important pollinators for bees, hummingbirds, butterflies and moths. Wildflowers are planted from seed, some in the spring, but most in the autumn from October to mid-November.

This year, in honor of the centenary of World War I, Flanders Poppies have been seeded. Mr. Smith’s program included spectacular scenes of highway plantings throughout the state, truly brightening a cold winter morning. The wildflower program is funded mainly from the sale of personalized license plates with a portion of the extra fee charged for purchasing a personalized plate.

The Garden Club of North Carolina is the main sponsor of the Wildflower Program partnered with N.C. State University and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Mr. Smith ended the program with a question-and-answer session. President Etheridge thanked him for such a beautiful and informational presentation made more special with the vistas provided by the large screen in the library meeting room. She continued with the business meeting and ended by reminding members to bring a pair of scissors to the next meeting that was held Feb. 7 at Lillington Presbyterian Church.

February Meeting

Flowers and valentines set the tone for the February meeting. When members entered the church social hall, they were greeted by hostesses Nan Wheeler and Pat Avery who had set a long table to seat 20, covered with a pink tablecloth and dotted down the center with decorated bags filled with surprises for some lucky members.

Blessings came before refreshments, including heartshaped pimiento cheese sandwiches, valentine cookies, candies and nuts.

President Etheridge held a short business meeting beginning with special thanks to the hostesses for such a lovely repast. Club business reports included an announcement from the Civic Improvement and Conservation Committee Chairman Mary Jane Matthews, that C& D Insurance Services Inc. had won the Beautification Award and ended with a reminder that 2018-19 dues would be due next month.

Elizabeth Murchison and Laurie Byrd followed with their program on basic flower arranging. They began with a presentation of inexpensive containers for arrangements which are household items. These included a former can of asparagus which had been transformed into a cylindrical vase covered with valentine fabric and filled with red spray carnations, white daisies, greenery and ribbon for a lovely bouquet. Ms. Murchison lined a short glass with hydrangea leaves and topped it off with the white blossoms shortened to create a stunning arrangement. She tied a red bow made of wide netting around the glass just for your valentine.

As the class had been requested by members who make May baskets every year for shut-ins and the bereaved, Ms. Murchison had brought a number of different shaped baskets in which she demonstrated different containers to fit the wells of each basket. After a discussion of different types of arrangement “anchors” from frogs, marbles, tape, floral oasis to chicken wire, Ms. Murchison did a floral arrangement in a red oval container shaped like a basket which had a grapevine handle. Step by step, she began by defining the arrangement with greenery, adding red mini-carnations, white daisies and purple statice which she showed the members how to cut to achieve maximum use of the materials. She finished her bouquet by adding baby’s breath and a valentine bow which she had demonstrated how to make.

It was then time for the members to create their own arrangements: another long table in the room had been set up with individual “arranging stations” that included materials like those Ms. Murchison had used in her demonstration. Everyone had fun creating their own valentine baskets and went home with new ideas for May Day this year.

Four Seasons Garden Club members were grateful to the Lillington Presbyterian Church staff for all their help in making this meeting possible.

Elizabeth Murchison demonstrates flower arranging and how to make a bow to members of the Four Seasons Garden Club of Lillington.

Contributed Photo

Members of the Four Seasons

Garden club enjoyed 'bacon and eggs' created with

pretzels, topped with white chocolate egg whites

and yellow M& M 'yolks' during

a recent meeting.

Contributed Photo

