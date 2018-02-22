FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway When: 2 p.m. ET Sunday TV: Fox Radio: Motor Racing Network. Atlanta Motor Speedway details:

• Originally called Atlanta International Raceway, the track was then a 1.5-mile paved speedway

• The first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta was on July 31, 1960, won by Fireball Roberts from the pole

• The track was re-measured to 1.522 miles in the spring of 1970

• Renamed Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1990

• Layout was reversed and the track was reconfigured to 1.54 miles between the two races in 1997

• Track Size: 1.54-miles Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 24 degrees Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees Frontstretch Length: 2,332 feet Backstretch Length: 1,800 feet Race Length: 325 laps / 500.5 miles Stage 1 & 2: 85 Laps (each) Final Stage: 155 Laps

• 2017 pole winner, Kevin Harvick, Ford 190.398 mph. 29.118 secs. 03-03-17

• 2017 race winner, Brad Keselowski, Ford 140.898 mph, (03:33:08), 03-05-17

• Track race record, Bobby Labonte, Pontiac 159.904 mph, (03:07:48), 11-16-97

