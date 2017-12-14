Four Oaks Chamber, Businesses Give Back To Local Family

“Our member businesses jumped at the opportunity to take part in this program and several business owners commented that opportunities like this is what being a business in a small town is all about.”

— Amber England, Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce director

The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce and its member businesses have partnered with the South Johnston High School Student Support Services Coalition to support a local Four Oaks family this holiday season.

The Christmas Outreach program coordinated by the Student Support Services Coalition provided an opportunity for local businesses to give back to a family right there in Four Oaks.

“Part of the mission of the Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce is to provide opportunities for our members to connect with our community. We are thankful to the Student Support Services Coalition for all they have done to coordinate this program for our local families this holiday season,” said Amber England, Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce director.

Participating businesses included the Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce, Anita C. Stephenson CPA, Four Oaks Bank, Holt Lake Gas and Grill, Honeycutt & Grady CPA’s, Johnston Now, Ogi Custom Furniture and Designs, OPW Fueling Containment Systems, Parker Pharmacy, Superior Ladies, and Tired Iron Classics.

Pictured from left are Glen Lee of the Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce Board and Lee’s Signs, Mike Pritchett of Ogi Custom Furniture and Designs and the Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce Board, Amber England of the Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce, Billy England of Tired Iron Classics, Emily Jordan of Parker Pharmacy, Kayla Lee of Superior Ladies, Tim Barbour of Four Oaks Bank and President of the Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce, and Carly Fogleman of the Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce Board and Carly Fogleman Photography.

Submitted Photo

Comment

comments