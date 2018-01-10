Group Delivers Christmas Cheer

The Four Seasons Garden Club of Lillington met for December at the beautifully decorated home of Mary Jane Matthews.

Ms. Matthews, along with co-hostesses Leatrice Creech and Dianne Johnson, greeted members and served a light, festive refreshment.

President Faye Etheridge led everyone in the reading of the Club Collect. Elizabeth Murchison read from the Bible the passage of scripture of Jesus’ birth found in the second chapter of Luke.

President Etheridge presided over a short meeting. Club members loaded up already filled stockings and went to Pinecrest Gardens Assisted Living Facility. Upon arrival, members went in to deliver Christmas cheer stockings.

Members, along with the residents, enjoyed singing Christmas carols together, followed by the club members passing out the stockings to the residents.

After the visit to Pinecrest, members enjoyed a lunch together at the Rock Harbor Grill in Fuquay-Varina.

The next meeting will be held Jan. 3 at the Harnett County Library.

Pictured from left, front row, Laurie Byrd, Mary Jane Matthews, Dianne Johnson, Elizabeth Murchison and Faye Bain; second row, Peggy Barnes, Nan Wheeler, Leona Smith, Leatrice Creech, Kat Tinsley and Mary Lou Mackintosh; and third row, Barb Wilson, Judith O’Quinn and Faye Etheridge.

Submitted Photo

