Frances W. Lewis, 81

Frances Weeks Lewis, 81, of Dunn died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

There will be a graveside service Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Harnett Devotional Gardens, 5665 Fairground Road, Dunn. A visitation with the family will take place after the service at Harnett Devotional Gardens.

Survivors include her sister, Willa Dean W. Hetherly of Dunn; brother, John A. Weeks of Benson; stepdaughter, Teri L. Dibert; three step-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to your chosen charity.

Announcement by Cape Fear Crematory Inc.

