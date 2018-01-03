Frank J. Brager Sr., 78, of Dunn Sunday, Dec. 31, 2107, at The Brian Center in Clayton.

He was born Jan. 19, 1939, a native of California and son of the late Frank and Cathrine Ramsell Brager. Mr. Brager was a truck driver for many years. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rose Marie Malispina; son, Frank J. Brager Jr.; sisters, Linda Devericks, Mable Brahos and Dorothy Maggi; and brother, Mark Brager.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Clayton.

Survivors include his daughters, Denise Pacheco and husband Joel of Dunn, Lisa Vega and husband Raul of Clayton; sister, Barbara Bennett of South Bend, Wash., Liz Coalburn of Arkansas and Katherine DeBoard of Lodi, Calif.; brother, Joe V. Brager of New Bedford, Mass.; grandchildren, Natalie Pacheco, Jazmin Gallegos, Alex Gallegos, Kayla Sebastian, Frankie Brager, Victoria Malispina, Randy Malispina, Timothy Malispina and Christopher Malispina; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Julian, Lelani and Nicholas.

The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

