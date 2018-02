Franklin Delano Ennis, 84, of Erwin died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett and Ellen Ennis; and sisters and brothers, Cleo Surratt, Elva Stephens, Bonnie Bass, Peggy Montalvo, Jack Ennis and Thirl Ennis.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Erwin Memorial Park by the Rev. Randy Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Sechrist; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Erwin.

Franklin Delano Ennis

Comment

comments