Freddie L. Pender, 60

Freddie Lee Pender, 60, of North Baker Street, Four Oaks, died Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Mr. Pender was born in Johnston County on Feb. 8, 1958, to the late Marvin Lee and May Belle Griffin Pender. He was a truck driver with Brown Logistics in Benson.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks. The Rev. Joey Yow will officiate.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Alisa Byrd Pender; sister, Carol Jean Stogner of Georgia; sisters-in-law, Vickie Hall and husband Jack of Virginia, and Linda Byrd of Pennsylvania; brothers-inlaw, Ricky Byrd and wife Toni, Johnny Byrd and wife Lisa, all of Maryland; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service Friday at the funeral home.

Freddie Lee Pender

Comment

comments