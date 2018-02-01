Friday Is National Wear Red Day

• Increases awareness of heart disease in women.

Each year the first Friday in February is recognized as National Wear Red Day — a day when Americans nationwide take women’s health to heart by wearing red to show their support for women’s heart disease awareness. This year the event will be Feb. 2. National Wear Red Day provides an opportunity for everyone to increase awareness of heart disease in women by wearing your favorite red dress, red shirt or red tie.

Although many people think of heart disease as a man’s disease, women can and do get heart disease. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1-in-3 deaths each year. That’s approximately one woman every minute. The most common cause of heart disease in both men and women is narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. This is called coronary artery disease, and it happens slowly over time. It’s the major reason people have heart attacks.

“All women should take steps to prevent heart disease,” stated Belinda Rayner, public health educator at Harnett County Department of Public Health. “Women should talk with their health-care providers to assess their risk for heart disease and make a plan to avoid potential problems.”

The American Heart Association lists the following tips to reduce your chances of getting

heart disease:

• Know your blood pressure. Having uncontrolled blood pressure can result in heart disease.

• Control cholesterol. High cholesterol contributes to plaque,

which can clog arteries and lead to heart disease and stroke.

• Talk to your health care provider about whether you should be tested for diabetes. Having uncontrolled diabetes raises your chances of heart disease.

• Quit smoking. If you smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your health.

• Make healthy food choices. A healthy diet is one of the best weapons for fighting heart disease.

• Maintain a healthy weight. Excess weight puts significant strain on your heart and worsens several other heart disease risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol and triglycerides.

• Get active. You should get at least 30 minutes of physical activity on most days of the week. Consult your physician before beginning an exercise program.

• Manage stress. Stress is linked to heart disease in many ways. It can raise your blood pressure. Also, some common ways of coping with stress, such as overeating, heavy drinking and smoking, are bad for your heart.

• Get enough sleep. If you don’t get enough sleep, you raise your risk of high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Those three things can raise your risk for heart disease. Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

For more information on National Wear Red Day or heart disease, contact Harnett County Department of Public Health at 910893-7550 or log onto the health department’s website located at www.harnett.org/health.

