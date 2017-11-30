Funeral Home Owner Opens New Florist

By TOM WOERNER

One of Lillington’s best-known businesses has taken an old building near their existing facility and turned it into a gift shop and florist which they hope will meet a vital need in the community.

Paul Phillips, owner of O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory in Lillington, bought the building next to his Main Street facility when he purchased the business from the Peebles family several years ago.

According to Mr. Phillips, the building was the original site of O’Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home before was turned into a residence. It has been vacant for several years, but opened last week as Josephine’s Gift Store and Florist. The business is named after Mr. Phillips’ mother.

The business offers full florist services for area residents, funeral homes and other uses.

“We can do pretty much anything on the floral side,” Mr. Phillips said.

Coolers in the store assure that flowers are fresh when they are sold.

The store is much more than a florist, but is a fully-stocked gift store offering many unique items.

Turning the somewhat historic building into a new business was a big undertaking according to Mr. Phillips.

“It was a lot,” he said. “I haven’t ever done anything like that and I’m not sure I want to do it again.”

The work included totally gutting parts of the building where water damage and the effects of time had destroyed many of the floors. In parts of the facility it was stripped down to have only dirt floors and the original wood studs.

Some of the building’s original floors were restored as part of the effort. The ceilings were also damaged in other parts of the building.

“When something sits that long it starts to get a lot of damage,” Mr. Phillips said.

Mr. Phillips said he tried to maintain the building as it has been for many years.

“We didn’t want to commercialize it too much,” Mr. Phillips said. “We wanted to keep some of its character.”

Mr. Phillips said so far the community has been receptive to his efforts.

“Its been good, we have been busy,” he said.

The store is managed by Matthew Brown. A large crowd of well-wishers, including town officials, representatives of the Lillington Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Phillips’ family and friends, came to show their support at the ribbon cutting.

Josephine’s Florist held a ribbon cutting last week to mark its official opening.The business is located next to O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home on Main Street in Lillington. Shown in front, joined by a large group of friends and supporters are, from left, Ron Hise, Matthew Brown, Paul Phillips, Ryleigh Phillips, Jennifer Phillips and Leslie Clarke with bow. Mr. Phillips is the owner of the business.

Daily Record Photo/Tom Woerner

