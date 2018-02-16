‘Future Flyers’ Feb 16 Comments Off on ‘Future Flyers’ + Hawks’ JV wins consecutive conference titles. Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese – The Triton Hawks JV boys basketball team have won back-to-back Two Rivers Conference Championships. Under longtime basketball coach Benjamin Pollock, they were 9-1 in conference play this season, and 18-4 overall. Back row, from left, are Josiah Lett, Malhik Giles, Tilghman Pope, Jahad Hart, Ladrabious Eason and Coach Pollock. Middle row, from left, are Dylan Smith, Dalen Thompson and Jaden Geddie. Front row, from left, are Harris Pope, Ramsey Jones, Jamari Anderson and Tre’Sean McLeod. Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInComment comments Previous ArticleGrappling Quartet On To StateNext ArticleCampbell Camels Recap