GALOT Motorsports Park Names Mad Mule Winners

The first Mad Mule of 2018 was one to remember and yet another reason GALOT Motorsports Park located outside Benson is a premiere racing facility in the Southeast.

On Saturday, GALOT was filled with the roar of Outlaws and Pro Mods, the smell of high-octane fuel and thick plumes of tire smoke.

The competition was fierce with 4.70 Outlaws, Pro Mods, Dragsters, Door Cars and Junior Dragsters all vying for the top spot in their respective classes.

Lots of slick cars and lighting fast runs — culminating with a searing 204 mph streak from Fredericksburg, Va.’s, Tommy Franklin to take home the Mad Mule top prize in the Pro Mod Shootout.

Tommy Franklin and crew in the GALOT Winners Circle.

