Gary R. Moore, 54

Gary Ray Moore, 54, of 130 Pond Circle Road, Willow Spring, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Wake Medical Center.

Mr. Moore was born on Dec. 22, 1963, in Hampton Va., to Paul Randolph Moore Jr.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Faye Lee Temple. Mr. Moore was a commercial fisherman.

Graveside services will be this morning at 11 at Barbour’s Chapel Church Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Eddie Stanley.

Survivors include his father, Paul Randolph Moore Jr. of Newport News, Va.; brothers, Terry Lee Moore and Tammy West King of Clinton, Paul Randolph Moore III and wife Carla of Newport News, Ronald Herrington II of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks.

