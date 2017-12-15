Gay Nell (Keller) Turner, 74, of Dunn died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel of Erwin. Officiating will be the Rev. Jason Williams and the Rev. Joanie Williams.

Visitation will be held at West & Dunn Funeral Home of Erwin following the funeral service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Phillip Turner.

Survivors include sons, Shannon Turner and wife Christy of Farmington, Ill., Brent Turner and wife Renee’ of Goldsboro, N.C., Shawn Turner and husband David of Raleigh, N.C.; sister, Barbara Wells and husband Gary of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ashley Turner, Phillip Turner, Katherine Turner, Heather Liles and Amanda Light; great-grandchildren, Clay Turner Light and Graham Light; nieces and nephews, Robert (Bobby) Mullins, Rebecca (Becky) Mullins, Amanda (Beth) Mullins, James (Tim) Crocket, Eric Crocket, Mack Honeycutt, Karen Honeycutt, Beth Grills and Robert (Bobby) Turner.

Special recognition of beloved friends and caregivers: Kathrine Mann, Ester Elliott, Heather Dennis and Agnes Miller.

Gay was born and raised in eastern Tennessee. She married the love of her life, William Phillip Turner, on July 28, 1963. Together they brightened many lives. As the mother of three, she was devoted to her family. Gay was raised in Belvue Christian Church in Kingsport, Tenn. For the past 30 years, she was a faithful member of Hood Memorial Christian Church in Dunn, N.C. Prior to coming to Erwin, N.C., she played a vital role in founding two Christian churches — the first in Rock Hill, S.C., and the second in New Berry, S.C. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1985. Despite her physical challenges, she never let the disease define her. She never complained, maintained a positive attitude and was truly concerned about others. She lived by a philosophy of “Faith, Family, and Love” which she demonstrated through daily life. We thank God for her and the time she was with us. Her love and example of faith will be missed.

Memorials may be made to the MS Society in lieu of flowers.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Erwin.

Condolences can be made to www.westanddunn.com.

