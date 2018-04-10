Gazette’s Walker Inducted Into N.C. American Legion Baseball Hall Of Fame

By GABE WHISNANT

For The Gaston Gazette

Whether covering middle schools in Gaston County, to the highest levels of professional sports in Charlotte, Gazette Sports Editor

Richard Walker takes pride in it all the same.

Walker is the son of Jerry and Gail Walker of Erwin.

His dedication shows in his work, especially in his attention to detail and meticulous recordkeeping.

Nowhere is Walker’s commitment to his craft more apparent than his coverage of American Legion baseball.

Walker covered his first Legion game in 1987 for the Hickory Daily Record, his first job out of college at N.C. State. From there, Walker has not only covered the local, Area IV Gaston, Lincoln and Cleveland county angles, but he has worked 23 North Carolina state tournaments, seven Southeast regional tournaments and 20 World Series, including the last seven in Shelby.

Walker’s coverage of the summertime sport was honored on Saturday, March 24, in Kinston when he was inducted into the North Carolina American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. He will join fellow Gaston County scribes, the late Scoop Kiser ( Cherryville Eagle, class of 1984) and the late Dwight Frady ( Gaston Gazette/Belmont Banner,

class of 1992) in the N.C. Hall.

“For whatever reason, I’m a part of it. Our paper has always been supportive of Legion in general and local baseball,” said Walker, a member of The Gazette sports team since 1994, though his stats, standings and records go back much further.

“I’m given a lot of credit in record- keeping but without guys before me like Dwight, Scoop, along with Ken Alexander and Alan Ford of The Shelby Star, there wouldn’t be these records to keep up with.”

Walker, a Crest High School graduate who said he watched his first Legion game at Veterans Field in Shelby in the 1970s, acknowledges being in a hotbed for the sport has helped fuel his enthusiasm, along with overall reader interest.

Area IV contains some of the top rivalries in the state. Cherryville Post 100, Shelby Post 82, the Gaston Braves, Gastonia Post 23, the Lincoln County Cardinals and Caldwell County Post 29 consistently field solid teams and produce players who go on to the collegiate and professional levels.

Those teams and their rosters are formed by local high school baseball players, who join forces with their high school rivals to create squads which feature the best of the best.

“Teams that can’t be any greater rivals pull together for the good of local Legion posts and form those bonds and friendships we see today,” Walker said.

Walker has covered former or current major leaguers Kevin Millwood, Ray Durham, Madison Bumgarner, Tyler White, Wes Helms and Scott Stewart. Players like Cherryville’s Ralph Roberts and Chris Mason, on 1998 and 2003 ALWS qualifying teams, respectively, may not have cracked the majors, but their names live on in local lore and in Walker’s record books.

Former Cherryville player and longtime staple in the Fraley Field pressbox, Danny Eaker, introduced Walker at the Hall of Fame banquet.

Eaker said Walker’s dependability and respect across the region makes his coverage stand out more than just in the lines in print or on a website.

Eaker also noted the impact of Walker’s weekly Hometown Heroes rundown of former area players who have gone on to play in the college or pros.

“After they graduate from high school, he still covers these guys, and he keeps us up to date,” Eaker said. “Whether it’s golf, baseball or whatever sport, you would be surprised at how many people say, ‘How does he do this, to keep up with all of these guys?’ ” Eaker has often seen Walker’s dedication, firsthand, at the end of long, nine-inning Legion games in Cherryville.

“I give him the keys to the press box because we’re ready to get out of there, but he’s still got to write his stories,” he said. “Nobody covers it like him.”

Gaston Gazette Sports Editor Richard Walker was honored on March 24 in Kinston when he was inducted into the North Carolina American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.

Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette

Comment

comments