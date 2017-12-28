Gene T. Holder, 74

Gene Thomas Holder, 74, of Lillington died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at his home. Mr. Holder was the son of the late Archie Thomas and Elsie Lee Cummings Holder. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Good; and brothers, Jessie Ray “Buck” Holder and Neil Edward Holder. Mr. Holder was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and the Marshall Clayton Sunday School Class. He retired from Sara Lee in Sanford.

A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary and other times at his home. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Holder; and sister-in-law, Janice Holder of Sanford.

Memorial may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, P.O. Box 525, Mamers, NC 27552.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

