George S. McLean, 71

George Samuel McLean, 71, of 1816 Larkin St., Greensboro, formerly of Sampson County, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Beacon Place, Greensboro. He was educated in the Sampson County School System, graduating from Pleasant Grove High School in 1966.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, 82 Sinclair Lake Road, Newton Grove, with Pastor Louise Royal officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Daughtry McLean; sons, Montez McLean (Laurie), Demetrious McLean (Sherline) and Derek McLean, all of Greensboro; daughter, Tonya McLean of Greensboro; sisters, Frances McEachin (LeVance) of Angier, Linda Lewis of Erwin and Ruby Williams of Richmond, Va.; and 10 grandchildren.

Viewing will be today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn. Family visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Linda Lewis, 72 Lamm Ave., Dunn.

